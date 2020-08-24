https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/mayor-to-re-name-sewage-plant-after-host-of-last-week-on-tonight-show/

DANBURY, CT – On a recent episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” John Oliver, the British host, went on an expletive-filled rant about Danbury, Connecticut. The town’s response? They will be naming a sewage plant after him.

Officials in Danbury, Connecticut, say the town will name a local sewage treatment plant for comedian John Oliver, following his expletive-filled rant about their community. @AP_Oddities https://t.co/YSe0i9VqAp — The Associated Press (@AP) August 23, 2020

On Saturday, Danbury Mayor, Mark Boughton released a video on Facebook of himself standing in front of the sewage plant. Boughton made sure to recap some of Oliver’s nicer points about Danbury like their railway museum and a castle. He said:

“I’m proud to announce our fourth point of interest. Behind me, you’ll see the City of Danbury Sewer Plant. We are gonna rename it “The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant.” Why? Because it’s full of (bleep), just like you.”

John Oliver, don’t mess with Danbury. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Posted by Mayor Mark Boughton on Saturday, August 22, 2020

The International Business Times reported that Oliver explored racial disparities in the jury selection process and he called out a select few towns, citing Hartford and New Britain. The he said:

“If you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury? Because and this is true, (bleep) Danbury.”

Oliver then noted Danbury’s charming railway museum and its historic Hearthstone Castle. He said:

“Danbury, Connecticut can eat my whole (bleep).”

After that he went on a rant:

“I know exactly three things about Danbury. USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry, and if you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver, children included (expletive) you.”

When John Oliver talks shit about a city named “Danbury”🤨 pic.twitter.com/eQa0YJBYo1 — Fernando Costa (@Fcosta0) August 18, 2020

It is not clear what exactly prompted his outburst about the Connecticut city, but allegedly back in 2017, Oliver made fun of Boughton and other mayors regarding their videos that were made seeking to attract Amazon’s second world headquarters.

Connecticut city renaming sewage treatment plant after John Oliver following ‘Last Week Tonight’ rant https://t.co/IeOJIPdBlH pic.twitter.com/vG88b4z0ap — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 24, 2020

In Boughton’s video, he asked the home assistant Alexa where the best place for the facility would be and Alexa responded with, “Danbury.” In Boughton’s recent Facebook video he said:

“And oh, by the way, thanks for showing that Amazon video. We did get Amazon here in Danbury.”

It seems Boughton’s Facebook video has only egged Oliver on more. In fact, he is turning it into an ongoing bit. Without directly mentioning the sewer plant being named in his honor, Oliver called out Danbury again on Sunday’s episode. He said:

“I had no idea that calamari was Rhode Island’s officer state appetizer. It might be the first thing I’ve learned about that state that I’ve actually liked, aside, of course from the fact that it doesn’t include the city of Danbury, Connecticut. Because, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, (expletive) Danbury. Babies. Elderly. Pets. Buildings. All of you can go (expletive) yourselves.”

According to reports, this is not the first time Oliver has had his name on an important building or structure. Oliver purchased Russell Crowe’s “Cinderella Man” jockstrap at an auction and Crowe took those funds to create the “John Oliver Koala Chlamydia Ward” at an Australia Zoo. Back in 2018 while on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Falon, Oliver said:

“It might be the single best practical joke I’ve ever been on the receiving end of. For the rest of my life, especially in Australia, my name will be synonymous with koala chlamydia. That’s a shutdown joke. That’s a dunk. That’s a windmill dunk.”

It will never beat the John Oliver Koala Chlamydia Ward #LastWeekTonight pic.twitter.com/ZiJ2LryNAZ — Anne-Marie Sakowitz (@iamsakowitz) August 24, 2020

HARTFORD, CT – Last December, we reported on the fact that over $100,000 was missing from a special fund earmarked to assist first responders and educators who were at the Sandy Hook mass shooting in 2012.

Now comes information that a state senator, Julie Kushner (D-Danbury) was the treasurer of the John J. Driscoll United Labor Agency during the years when the money went missing, according to The Yankee Institute for Public Policy.

The Sandy Hook Workers Assistance fund was created by the Connecticut state legislature, although it is privately funded. It has been overseen by the United Labor Agency since 2016. The ULA is the charitable arm of the AFL-CIO in the state of Connecticut.

The money was discovered missing until an audit was conducted, where state auditors determined the money was missing. The money was apparently “co-mingled” with cash from other sources, instead of remaining separate as it was supposed to.

Yankee Institute reported that under two Memorandums of Understanding, the ULA would use the money “exclusively to ensure that unionized and non-unionized school personnel who were affected persons under the [Special Act 13-1] continue to have access to programs and services,” according to the state auditors who documented the missing money at the request of House Republican Leader Themis Klarides, R-Derby.

At the time of the transfer, $115,827 was transferred to the union charity which was named after former AFL-CIO president John Driscoll, who passed away in 1994.

The missing money was since restored according to Eric Chester, who represented the ULA, and said that the charity understands the importance of the relief fund.

“Everyone involved in the creation and the administering of this program should be proud of the help it has provided,” Chester said.

“As we approach Dec. 14, we should all be mindful of the struggles that many people continue to face, and we should do all that we can to support that. The ULA has done exactly that and is committed to continuing its work to support those workers who have been impacted and need help.”

Chester also said that the auditor’s report will be used as a template to retain the commitment to workers, and noted that corrective action was taken as a result of the audit:

“The board has also established a number of new financial protocols to assure that nothing like this will happen again in the future.”

The audit had found that between August 26, 2016 and June 30, 2018, $103,713 of the original transfer had gone missing, and the ULA’s cash balance had dropped down to little more than $16,000. The ULA had only distributed $6323 to affected workers, while claiming $5,791 in administrative costs.

“It appears the ULA used the remaining funds for other purposes,” the auditors wrote in their report.

Kushner was the treasurer of the ULA in her capacity as Region 9A Director of the United Auto Workers, according to ULA’s annual reports, Yankee reported.

The ULA’s bylaws state that the treasurer is in charge of maintaining “adequate and correct accounts of the financial transactions of the corporation,” and supervises “collection and disbursement of the corporation in accordance with directive of the Board of Trustees.”

Kushner retired from the UAW in in 2018, and then launched her campaign for the state senate, then Bev Brakeman, who took over as Region 9A director for UAW was listed as the new treasurer in ULA’s 2018 report.

The audit’s release last December led to a press conference by Klarides and Rep. Mitch Bolinsky, R-Newtown.

“When you have money and it is dedicated to a charity of such a magnitude as Sandy Hook victims, that money should be in one place, we should know where the money is going, we should know who the money is being used for,” said Klarides at a Dec. 5 press conference.

Klarides also addressed the fact that the money had been restored, saying that while that was a good thing, there were still unanswered questions:

“I would hope that anybody else who saw $103,000 missing would not conclude that this was resolved to our satisfaction.”

Then, referring to noted swindler Bernie Madoff, who infamously swindled investors out of billions of dollars, she said:

“I don’t think Bernie Madoff had the opportunity to say, ‘I’ll put the money back.’”

Bolinsky noted that he originally discussed an issue with Attorney General William Tong last February regarding a funding denial for two police officers who had been at Sandy Hook.

They were told that participation was only for educators, not police. He said at that time, there was no indication any money was missing until the results of the audit were provided to House Republicans in December.

“You don’t impugn somebody’s integrity without having evidence that something was done incorrectly or with malice,” Bolinsky said at the time.

“This was enabled by loose charitable foundation regulations in the state of Connecticut. It’s unimaginable to me that this could have been thought through without the knowledge of the foundation itself.”

Klarides noted that Republicans had asked Tong to look into the issue for months prior to the release of the audit, and said that the Attorney General’s Office said they found no wrongdoing after their investigation, and said they were satisfied with the matter’s resolution.

She said that the Attorney General’s opinion was “very disappointing” and that it prompted her request for an official audit.

The same day that Republicans held their press conference, the Attorney General’s office issued a press release, saying that the auditor’s findings were “very serious problems that require thorough review and investigation.”

Well, apparently only if it doesn’t involve a state senator. So much for no wrongdoing, huh Mr. Tong?

Klarides has asked state auditors to further investigate how the money was spent, and has proposed a bill seeking to return the funds to state control and require additional reporting on the fund’s operations.

The Connecticut AFL-CIO, parent of the ULA said that when they learned about the missing money, they immediately replaced the $103,000, and also said the union was conducting an internal investigation to determine where the money went.

Of course, once the issue became known, the rats started deserting the ship. Amy Blackwood, who was the executive director of the ULA while Kushner was treasurer ended up getting replaced by Sal Luciano, president of the CT AFL-CIO.

Luciano had been ULA’s Administrative Vice President during the years in question.

Kushner, who is in her second year serving in the state senate, chairs the Labor and Public Employees Committee, which oversees all bills related to unions, working conditions, the minimum wage and public employee collective bargaining agreements. She has also been a strong advocate for raising the state’s minimum wage, as well as paid family and medical leave.

As of now, there is no new information on what happened to the missing $103,000.

Tong did say that:

“at a minimum we need to understand how any commingled funds were spent, what procedures are in place now to ensure protection of the funds going forward, and whether it makes sense to designate a new entity to safely maintain these funds and provide much needed transparency.”

Sandy Hook was the scene of a horrific mass shooting in December, 20 in Newton, CT. A 20-year-old deranged maniac shot and killed 20 first-graders aged six and seven-years-old, as well as six adult teachers and/or staff. He had also killed his mother prior to the school shooting. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound when police officers arrived at the scene.

It is a damn shame that money which was to be directed toward helping surviving teachers and first-responders was somehow diverted. Hopefully it didn’t end up in someone else’s pocket.

