Conservative favorite Rep. Matt Gaetz was one of the first speakers on opening night of the RNC Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Matt Gaetz is a loyal Trump supporter and a staunch supporter of his America First policies.

Matt did not hold back in his RNC speech. Matt went after the Democrat nominee who we all know is hiding in his basement.

The Democrats and their liberal media do not want you to see Joe Biden. They know he is in decline.

Matt Gaetz is not afraid to point this out.

Matt Gaetz was exceptional tonight in his RNC speech!

Florida is lucky to have Matt Gaetz.

