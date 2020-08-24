https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/conway-announces-coming-departure-white-house/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, who served as President Trump’s final campaign manager during the 2016 election that carried him to victory, announced Sunday evening that she’ll be leaving her White House post at the end of this month.

Her conservative lawyer husband, George Conway, who is a frequent critic of the president, simultaneously announced on social media that he will be stepping back from his position at the Lincoln Project, an entity consisting of anti-Trump Republicans and independents.

Both said they want to focus on their family. The couple have four children together.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

