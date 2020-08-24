https://www.theblaze.com/coroner-declares-woman-dead-still-breathing

In a bizarre story, a 20-year-old Detroit-area woman suffered an apparent cardiac arrest in her home on Sunday and was declared deceased by paramedics and a coroner; however, when her body was transported to a funeral home, the funeral home employees found her very much alive and breathing and called EMS to take her to the hospital, where she remains apparently alive at the time of this article’s publication.

According to WDIV-TV, her saga began Sunday morning when paramedics were summoned to her house to respond to an apparent cardiac arrest. According to a statement provided by the Southfield, Michigan, fire department, “At 7:34 a.m. on August 23, 2020, Southfield Fire Department paramedics arrived at a home in Southfield on a call for an unresponsive female. When paramedics arrived, they found a 20-year-old who was not breathing. The paramedics performed CPR and other life reviving methods for 30 minutes. Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life.”

According to WDIV, the woman was officially pronounced dead by a doctor at a nearby hospital, who apparently did not physically examine the woman, but based his decision solely upon the word of the paramedics and what they described. The fire department then contacted the Oakland County Medical Examiner, who released her body to a local funeral home. When the body arrived, funeral home employees noted that the woman was still breathing and contacted EMS, who transported her to a nearby hospital.

The woman’s condition and prognosis were not immediately released; however, WDIV spoke with the woman’s mother, who stated that she was not sure whether her daughter would survive. “I’m devastated that my daughter is going through what she’s going through. My family, her twin brother, her older brother — it’s just, I don’t even have words. I haven’t slept all night. I just don’t know what to do. My heart is so heavy,” the woman said.

According to the woman, she was unaware that her daughter was still alive until she received a call from the funeral home. “They said, ‘Ma’am, your daughter is on her way to Sinai Grace Hospital. She is breathing. She is alive.'”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

