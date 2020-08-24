https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/nicholas-sandmann-covington-catholic-student-says-we-must-fight-cancel?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nicholas Sandmann, a Covington, Kentucky, student who became a mainstream-media target after his unexpected encounter with a political activist on the National Mall, urged voters Tuesday night to join President Trump’s battle against media bias and spoke about being “cancelled.”

“My life changed forever in that one moment. The full war machine of the mainstream media revved up into attack mode,” Sandmann said at the Republican National Convention, recalling the events that unfolded following the January 2019 March for Life in Washington, D.C., that he and his classmates had attended.

“The truth wasn’t important. Advancing their anti-Christian, anti-Conservative, anti-Donald Trump narrative was all that mattered,” he said about the mainstream media, which Sanderman has successful sued over the incident. “And if advancing their narrative ruined the reputation and future of a teenager from Covington, Kentucky … so be it. I learned that what was happening to me had a name. It was called being cancelled. As in annulled. As in revoked. As in made void.”

Sandmann also used his platform to speak out against the phenomenon of cancel culture, saying that being “cancelled” is what happens “to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left.”

From the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where his infamous confrontation with political activist Nathan Phillips occurred, Sandmann said Monday that Americans “are being fired, humiliated or even threatened” as a result of cancel culture and thagt “often the media is a willing participant.”

Before donning a red “MAGA” hat similar to, if not the same one, that he wore in the video circulated by the press, Sandmann, who recently turned 18, said that he believes it is integral that, come November, the country “unite around a president who calls the media out and refuses to allow them to create a narrative instead of reporting the facts.”

