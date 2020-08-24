https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-cuban-immigrant-delivers-passionate-rnc-speech-warning-americans-about-the-far-left

American businessman and Cuban immigrant Maximo Alvarez delivered a gripping speech during the Republican National Convention, warning Americans that far left movements rising in the United States remind him of Fidel Castro’s communist regime in Cuba.

What are the details?

“I’m speaking to you today because President [Donald] Trump may not always care about being polite — but all the far left cares about is power,” Alvarez said. “Power for them — not for us.

“I’ve seen movements like this before,” the founder and president of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors recalled. “I’ve seen ideas like this before and I’m here to tell you, we cannot let them take over our country. I heard the promises of Fidel Castro. And I can never forget all those who grew up around me, who looked like me, who could have been me, who suffered and starved and died because they believed those empty promises.”

Alvarez, who escaped to the United States 60 years ago, continued, “Those false promises — spread the wealth, defund the police, trust a socialist state more than your family and community — don’t sound radical to my ears. They sound familiar. When Fidel Castro was asked if he was a communist, he said he was a Roman Catholic — he knew he had to hide the truth.

“I may be Cuban born, but I am 100% American,” Alvarez declared, fighting back tears. “This is the greatest country in the world. If I gave away everything I have today, it would not equal 1% of what I was given when I came to this great country: The gift of Freedom.”

Alvarez went viral last month for delivering a show-stopping talk during a business roundtable discussion that included President Donald Trump.

The businessman said at the time about life under Castro’s rise, “I remember all the promises that we hear today about free education and free health care and free land. My God, no freedom. But he never said that until after he was in power, got rid of all the police, got rid of all the military. … And he destroyed each and every one of them who helped him.”

Remembering what his father said of America, Alvarez told the audience, “He saw me graduate from college, and that was the biggest prize he ever had. And he said, ‘Don’t lose this place because you’re never going to be as lucky as me. Because if you lose this place, you have no place to go.'”

