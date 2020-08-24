https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/24/dem-rep-jim-cooper-dons-tinfoil-hat-in-bizarre-attempt-to-get-postmaster-general-louis-dejoy-to-admit-to-deliberate-sabotage-of-usps-video/

During today’s House Oversight hearing, Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper asked very serious questions of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy:

It’s not worth a comment.

But Cooper disagrees. In his mind, DeJoy is already guilty of deliberately sabotaging the USPS in order to interfere with the election and is basically Roger Stone with a mailbag:

It wasn’t just Cooper’s time that expired; it was his credibility.

Given Cooper’s palpable enthusiasm when it comes to getting DeJoy to implicate himself in something nefarious, we wouldn’t be surprised if that were indeed the case.

Don’t worry — we’re sure he can borrow another one from one of his Democratic colleagues.

What’s more American than wasting Americans’ tax dollars and time?

