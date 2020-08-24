https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/24/vernon-jones-democrats-infected-pandemic-of-bigotry-socialism-anti-police-bias/

Vernon Jones, a Georgia Democrat state Rep., said during the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Monday that the Democrats are “infected” with the “pandemic” of “bigotry, socialism, and anti-law enforcement bias.”

Jones garnered national headlines after he came out in support of President Donald Trump. He noted that a “lifelong Democrat” might seem like an odd picture at the Republican National Convention; however, he charged that the Democrat Party does not “want Black people to leave the mental Plantation they’ve had us on for decades.”

The Georgia lawmaker charged that Trump is the “president that America needs to lead us forward.”

“Joe Biden has had 47 years to produce results. But he’s all talk and no action — just like so many of these Democrats who’ve been making promises for decades,” Jones said.

He further added that Trump worked to deliver “historic funding” for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs):

When President Trump took office, he changed everything. He delivered historic funding to HBCUs. And he guaranteed it for 10 years. That gave our HBCUs stability — the chance to grow and produce the next generation of black leaders. That’s right. Donald Trump did that. He also supported school choice initiatives to ensure that every child — no matter their race or zip code — has access to a great education.

Jones charged that the Democrat Party has become “infected” with a “pandemic” that only seeks to undermine the country:

The Democratic Party has become infected with a pandemic of: Intolerance

Bigotry

Socialism

Anti-law enforcement bias

And a dangerous tolerance for people who attack others, destroy property, and terrorize our communities.

That’s what this election is all about.

Jones added, “And that’s why right now — more than ever before — America needs Donald Trump in the Oval Office for another four years!”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

