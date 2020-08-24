http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XACapFO00DY/

Democrat governors Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California made surprise appearances on the first night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) Monday evening, which featured their past praise for President Donald Trump’s work to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo panned Trump’s response to COVID-19 on the first night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC). But the RNC played video of Cuomo’s past remarks praising Trump.

New York Governor Cuomo on President Trump’s response efforts to the #coronavirus: “His team has been on it… they’ve, thus far, been doing everything that they can do and I want to say thank you…” pic.twitter.com/SGCAIE2umB — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 17, 2020

Likewise with Newsom. His speech on the fourth night of the DNC did not mention coronavirus. But earlier this year, he praised President Trump’s response.

California Gov. Newsom had kind words for Pres. Trump and Vice Pres. Pence when asked about the administration’s handling of coronavirus and cruise ships: “We had a very long conversation, and every single he said they followed through on.” https://t.co/iBPb6YBiQ0 pic.twitter.com/7bYjBdspno — ABC News (@ABC) March 9, 2020

The RNC played a sequence in which Newsom said, “Promise made, promise kept” — a phrase that happened to mirror a Trump campaign slogan.

Earlier Monday evening, the RNC played a video sequence that highlighted President Trump’s record of keeping his promises, including the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA).

Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey was another Democrat governor in the sequence. He did not speak at the DNC.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

