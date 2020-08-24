https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrat-leader-talcum-x-calls-violenct-complete-dismantling-us-police/

It looks like things are back to normal since the DNC Convention last week in Wisconsin online.

The Future Democrats of America, Black Lives Matter and Antifa, torched another city and knocked out police with bricks on Sunday night.

And Democrat BLM mouthpiece Shaun King (talcum X), who is white, is back to calling for more violence.

This is not the first time Shaun King has called for violence in the streets of America.

Shaun King threatened a coup in the US if Trump won — that almost happened by the way!

It’s like Shaun is the heartbeat of the Democrat Party!

