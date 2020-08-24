https://www.newsmax.com/politics/cyrus-vance-trump-tax-returns/2020/08/24/id/983655/

Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. agreed to hold off on enforcing a subpoena of President Donald Trump’s tax returns, The Hill reports.

As of Friday, Vance legally could have enforced a New York grand jury subpoena to obtain eight years of the president’s corporate and personal tax records.

But on Monday, Vance opted to put off the subpoena against Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA.

The deal between Vance’s office and Trump’s lawyers comes days after a federal district judge in New York denied Trump’s latest attempt to invalidate the subpoena. Judge Victor Marrero, a federal trial court judge in the Southern District of New York, disagreed with Trump’s legal argument that the subpoena was overly broad and issued in bad faith.

Marrero said Trump’s argument “amounts to absolute immunity through a back door.”

After the decision, Trump’s personal attorneys asked the New York-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to stop the judge’s ruling from taking effect while they file an appeal. The appeals court denied Trump’s request for an emergency stay.

Despite the judge’s ruling, Vance agreed to postpone going after the president’s tax returns.

Because of the Manhattan prosecutor’s decision, Trump will have at least one more chance to argue in court that the subpoena for his tax records is unlawful, according to The Hill. The 2nd Circuit is scheduled to hear the president’s arguments Sept. 1.

According to The Hill, even if Trump’s tax returns are turned over to prosecutors before the November election, they will likely remain sealed to the public due grand jury secrecy rules.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

