Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle delivered a passionate address to the Republican National Convention on Monday. The speech was a stirring success. Nevertheless, it was not well received in some quarters of the rage-addled internet.

Throughout the eloquent diatribe—against the Democratic Party’s depraved vision for America—journalists and other libs engaged in shopworn misogynistic tropes to insult the female orator’s performance. Their childish behavior—fueled by our patriarchal culture’s harmful stereotypes about ambitious women—stood in stark contrast to the uplifting message on display at the GOP convention.

The most common complaint about Guilfoyle’s speech was that it was too “loud”—a line of attack often used to berate passionate women who dare to speak their minds with gusto. “Why is this woman screaming?” asked the aptly-named lib journo Mike Barnicle. That’s just a polite way of using the word “shrill,” a familiar anti-woman trope.

Why is Kim Guilfoyle screaming at us? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 25, 2020

Why is this woman screaming? — Mike Barnicle (@mikebarnicle) August 25, 2020

THIS SPEECH IS SO LOUD — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 25, 2020

Screaming like a banshee in an empty room is extreme,y weird. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 25, 2020

My ears still hurt. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) August 25, 2020

Some critics even went so far as to question Guilfoyle’s sanity, one of the patriarchy’s favorite tactics. They might as well have told her to “calm down.” The libs and the journos are full of misogynist rage. Perhaps they are the ones who should calm down.

That was … totally nuts — Ben LaBolt (@BenLaBolt) August 25, 2020

That was like the Howard Dean scream but 20 times crazier — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) August 25, 2020

Lawrence O’Donnell, a notorious lib from MSNBC, unleashed a double-barreled blast of misogyny by first attacking the “woman” whose speech was a “shouting” “verbal attack,” and then proceeding to dredge up details of Guilfoyle’s love life in a brazen attempt diminish her worth as a human being.

How many Trump voters know the woman who was just shouting a verbal attack on California used to be married to the Democratic governor of California? — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) August 25, 2020

