Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle delivered a passionate address to the Republican National Convention on Monday. The speech was a stirring success. Nevertheless, it was not well received in some quarters of the rage-addled internet.

Throughout the eloquent diatribe—against the Democratic Party’s depraved vision for America—journalists and other libs engaged in shopworn misogynistic tropes to insult the female orator’s performance. Their childish behavior—fueled by our patriarchal culture’s harmful stereotypes about ambitious women—stood in stark contrast to the uplifting message on display at the GOP convention.

The most common complaint about Guilfoyle’s speech was that it was too “loud”—a line of attack often used to berate passionate women who dare to speak their minds with gusto. “Why is this woman screaming?” asked the aptly-named lib journo Mike Barnicle. That’s just a polite way of using the word “shrill,” a familiar anti-woman trope.

Some critics even went so far as to question Guilfoyle’s sanity, one of the patriarchy’s favorite tactics. They might as well have told her to “calm down.” The libs and the journos are full of misogynist rage. Perhaps they are the ones who should calm down.

Lawrence O’Donnell, a notorious lib from MSNBC, unleashed a double-barreled blast of misogyny by first attacking the “woman” whose speech was a “shouting” “verbal attack,” and then proceeding to dredge up details of Guilfoyle’s love life in a brazen attempt diminish her worth as a human being.

