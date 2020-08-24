https://disrn.com/news/72-of-detroits-absentee-voting-precincts-dont-match-ballot-count-election-officials-say/

Detroit election officials reported that 72% of the city’s absentee voting precincts did not match the number of ballots cast.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers is asking Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to investigate the “training and processes” used in Detroit’s August 4 primary election.

When combined with Election Day voting, 46% of all Detroit’s precincts vote counts were disproportionate. The number of ballots tracked in precinct poll books — a list of registered voters in that precinct — did not match the number of ballots counted.

Data presented to the board of canvassers said 81 precincts, including 73 absentee voter precincts, were plus or minus 5 votes “without explanation.”

Monica Palmer, a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, said the procedures were not followed properly and that numbers were so inaccurate “we can’t even attempt to make it right.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he was getting in contact with Benson and Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey “to make sure this gets fixed immediately.”

“We cannot have a recurrence of these problems in November,” Duggan said.

🔦 Detroit precincts had similar issues during the November 2016 election, in which officials could not reconcile vote ballots for 59% of precincts in the city.

