http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ELusr6eNbB4/

While Democrats made little mention of abortion during their convention last week, many pro-life leaders have signed onto a “blueprint” that seeks to “lay out a roadmap of action items” for a “post-Roe America” as the Republican National Convention gets underway.

“Despite the fact that the issue of abortion was ignored during the Democratic National Convention, it represents a clear difference between most candidates vying for office,” Students for Life Action (SFLAction) President Kristan Hawkins said as her organization released the “Blueprint for a Post-Roe America” on Monday.

The blueprint seeks to provide “a path forward for those who want to build a culture of life for families,” she explained.

“Pro-life sentiments will not be enough to transform our culture to fully support mothers and their children, born and preborn,” Hawkins continued. “It’s up to the pro-life movement to lay out a roadmap of action items for the future that can be taken at all levels of government — from federal to state, to the local level.”

BREAKING:@SFLAction will be calling on pro-life Americans nationwide to endorse The Pro-Life Generation’s Blueprint For A Post-Roe America and urge elected officials to support, through a petition at the link below. https://t.co/GgKxBAsl9W — studentsforlife (@StudentsforLife) August 24, 2020

The blueprint’s goals include:

Reverse Roe v. Wade.

Pass legislation that will advance a post-Roe America and will curtail the expansion of the abortion industry, such as the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, and the Dismemberment Abortion Ban.

Promote adoption and foster care reform.

Support pregnant women on campus.

Encourage family-friendly work-friendly employment through legislation such as the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Defund Planned Parenthood and its allies in the abortion industry.

SFLAction is setting a goal of holding politicians of both parties, at state and federal levels, accountable for their votes.

Signatories of the blueprint include author Charlotte Pence, daughter of Vice President Mike Pence; Christina Bennett, co-chair of Pro-Life Voices for Trump; Kelsey Hazzard, president of Secular Pro-Life; Terrisa Bukovinac, founder of Pro-Life San Francisco and board member of Democrats for Life; and Cissie Graham Lynch, communications adviser for Samaritan’s Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association; Lila Rose, founder of Live Action; and Abby Johnson, founder of And Then There Were None.

“In fighting the horrors of abortion, we oppose an industry harming women and their children, but we also embrace an approach to help them reach their potential through loving support and proactive policies,” said Hawkins.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

