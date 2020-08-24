https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/detroit/2020/08/23/detroit-protest-downtown-police-arrests/3423820001/

CLOSE Kevin Kwart, who says he was not participating in protests the night before, was offering protesters a safe space in his apartment when he was tackled by police and injured. He was transported to DMC and later arrested. Wochit

Detroit Will Breathe organizer Tristan Taylor said police in riot gear attacked protesters after marchers blocked Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit

Detroit police arrested 42 people early Sunday morning in their first clash with protesters in more than six weeks.

Detroit Will Breathe organizer Tristan Taylor said police in riot gear attacked protesters between 12:15 and 12:30 a.m. after marchers blocked Woodward Avenue, between John R and Grand River in the heart of downtown, to vehicular traffic.

The last time police and protesters clashed was on July 10, after Hakim Littleton was killed on Detroit’s west side after police returned fire. Littleton shot at police at nearly point-blank range after his friend was arrested.

Taylor said the gathering that began Saturday night was peaceful — even festive — as protesters decided to “occupy” a section of Woodward after starting the night listening to several speakers, then marching through downtown. Shortly after midnight, police in riot gear moved in, firing tear gas and making mass arrests.

Protesters have been assembling and marching through Detroit since shortly after George Floyd died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck. Detroit Will Breathe has lead marches for more than 80 days.

Taylor said Saturday night’s program began with some speeches and presentations outside the McNamara federal building at the corner of Michigan and Cass avenues. He said about 400 protesters marched throughout downtown before the remaining 100 or so decided to “occupy” Woodward. Taylor said the gathering was peaceful, with music played by a deejay.

CLOSE A volunteered observer with Michigan Liberation filmed this scene in Detroit on Aug. 22. Sections of this video have been blurred by the videographer. USA TODAY Handout

He said police in riot gear appeared south of the gathering and marched north up Woodward.

“As they got close to us they started throwing tear gas at us,” Taylor said. “Then there was a flash bomb … Then they went in with riot shields and batons.”

A photographer posted a photo on Instagram of three police officers subduing a protester on the ground while a fourth officer sprayed something at the protester’s head. Videos taken by protesters and others, including a Free Press photographer, show tear gas deployed during the event.

An officer is seen spraying a substance toward a person being detained by police officers during a protest in downtown Detroit on August, 23, 2020. (Photo: Adam J. Dewey)

Police said Sunday that they arrested 42 people for misdemeanor and felony offenses. Of those arrested, 18 are residents of the city and the remaining 24 came from outside of Detroit, including one from California, police said.

Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said protesters were given many warnings for over an hour to disperse as they had shut down lanes of traffic and were not marching. Kirkwood said they shut down the street and were in violation of city ordinances in doing so, but the protesters refused to disperse.

Detroit Will Breathe recently began calling for the removal of federal agents who were sent to Detroit to help combat the rash of gun violence that has plagued the city this summer.

Taylor, who said he was among those arrested, said he did not believe federal agents were among those officers who advanced on protesters assembled on Woodward Avenue.

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Show Captions Last SlideNext Slide

While addressing a smaller crowd Sunday evening, when a mass meeting was originally scheduled at DPD headquarters but postponed to Monday, Taylor emphasized the importance of remembering the movement’s purpose despite the violence.

“The most important thing we do is make sure we don’t suffer in silence,” he said. “We still have the power and opportunity to make history.”

Speakers at Sunday’s gathering said injuries that protesters sustained Saturday night included broken collarbones, a busted chin, and bruising and bleeding.

Taylor also mentioned efforts to join a national coalition of cities where Operation Legend in in effect and creating a national day of action.

Kevin Kwart says he was offeringprotesters a safe place in his Woodward apartment building when Detroit police tackled and beat him last night. He was arrested and issued 3 tickets. He says he plans to file a complaint. Police tell me they will investigate alleged abuses. @freeppic.twitter.com/akraceWSL9 — m.l. elrick (@elrick) August 23, 2020

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Show Captions Last SlideNext Slide

Kirkwood said police received a video from the night showing alleged excessive use of force by officers, and it has been handed over to the department’s internal professional standards office.

M.L. Elrick is a Pulitzer Prize- and Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter. Contact him at mlelrick@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter at @elrick, Facebook at ML Elrick and Instagram at ml_elrick. Become a subscriber.

Meredith Spelbring is a news intern with the Detroit Free Press. Reach her at mspelbring@freepress.com or on Twitter @mere0415.

Read or Share this story: https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/detroit/2020/08/23/detroit-protest-downtown-police-arrests/3423820001/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

