That is FALSE Biden and Kim Jong Un have never met. pic.twitter.com/evCJLqEdAz

Joe Biden claims has has “spent a lot of time” with Kim Jong Un.

“I know them. Putin has no illusions about whether I know him or not. Kim Jong Un has no illusions about whether I know him or not… I’ve spent a lot of time with these folks, they know,” he added.

“You see what’s happening all around the world with his embrace of dictators. Folks like Putin, Kim Jong Un in South Korea and the way he talks about America, the way he talks about our allies,” said Biden.

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-laden campaign tour in Iowa over the weekend; bizarrely stating he’s “spent a lot of time” with “Kim Jong Un in South Korea.”

BIDEN IN NEW HAMPSHIRE: ‘I’ve Been to Vermont a Number of Times, I love This Place’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.26.19

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-riddled campaign over the weekend; telling supporters in New Hampshire he’s been to Vermont a “number of times” dating back to 2014.

“I’ve been here a number of times…I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?” Biden told reporters.

Biden, who is in New Hampshire, thinks he is in Vermont At some point, the media is going to have to stop calling this “gaffes” https://t.co/Dhno1WN2rU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 24, 2019

Biden made a similar mistake just days ago, telling a packed audience the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr occurred in “the late ‘70s.”

“Just like in my generation, when I got out of school, when Bobby Kennedy and Dr. King had been assassinated in the ’70s, the late ’70s when I got engaged … ,” Biden recalled.

The two leaders were killed two months apart in 1968.

Joe Biden falsely says RFK, MLK were “assassinated in the ‘70’s, late 70”https://t.co/iDH0P2mvMd pic.twitter.com/6nalA0J5bx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2019

Biden is facing more campaign issues this week; with analysts saying his fundraising efforts have “tumbled” since a series of gaffes on the campaign trail.

“Joe Biden raised $4.6 million online on his first day in the 2020 presidential race, surprising doubters who thought the former vice president couldn’t run a modern campaign. But since then Biden’s online fundraising has tumbled — looking more like flash-in-the-pan opponent Beto O’Rourke than top-tier rivals like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren,” reports Politico.

“More than 60 percent of the $13.2 million Biden has raised online came in the first week of his campaign, which launched in late April, according to a POLITICO analysis of data from the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue. While other top candidates spiked early and then gradually raised more money online as the 2020 campaign has carried on, Biden’s pattern is similar to O’Rourke, who roared into the race with millions raised in his first day but has trickled off since then,” adds the website.