Did Democrats Sacrifice Several Goats To Satan At The DNC? Fact Check: FALSE. They Actually Sacrificed Just One Goat.

There is a lot of false information going around about the DNC last week. We’re here to set the record straight about what actually happened at the event with yet another trusted Babylon Bee fact check.

Fact Check: Did Democrats sacrifice several goats to Satan at the Democratic National Convention?

FALSE.

(They actually sacrificed just one goat.)

We looked into it, and we could only find one goat being sacrificed to Satan throughout the entire convention. It’s a real relief that the party did not sacrifice dozens of goats as some claimed and only had a ceremony honoring Lucifer and sacrificing an animal to him one time during their entire convention. They did sacrifice seven goats to Moloch, five goats to Beelzebub, and three small rabbits to Baal as well, but again, that does not count as sacrificing dozens of goats to Satan.

So, we’re forced to rate this slanderous, misleading claim “false.”

It’s sad that so many conservatives and even President Trump would spread such disgusting lies about the Democrats, saying that they sacrificed “many, many goats to the Dark Lord” when in fact they sacrificed just one measly little goat.

Anti-fact Republicans are disgraced as Democrats are vindicated once again.

