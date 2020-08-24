https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dinesh-dsouza-right-top-us-racist-richard-spencer-endorses-joe-biden-president/

In August 2018 author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza went on CSPAN and exposed the leftist backgrounds and beliefs of white supremacist leaders Jason Kessler and Richard Spencer.

Dinesh had this to say about racist Richard Spencer:

This guy is so controversial, that when he went to speak in Florida, the governor declared a state of emergency. So, I interview him and its riveting, it’s about four minutes in the movie. And I asked him a series of questions. Its very illuminating.”

“Does he believe all men are created equal? ‘No.’”

“I say, Does he believe in individual dignity? ‘No.’”

“Does he believe in the right to life? ‘No.’”

“Where do rights come from? He says ‘Well, they don’t come from God.‘”

“So, where to do they come from? He said ‘They come from the government.’”

“He is a statist. He believes the government gives you your rights.”

“And I ask him ‘What do you think of Reagan?’. He goes ‘Terrible president‘.”