https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/top-10-most-disturbing-toys

BlazeTV’s Hilary Kennedy joined Pat Gray on Thursday to discuss her horrific findings related to popular children’s toy manufacturer, MGA Entertainment. The company responsible for manufacturing the controversial BRATZ dolls and other popular toys appeared to have a disturbing trend of selling sexualized toys. In 2018, the toy company allegedly sold a toy milk carton with a “Have You Seen Me” phone number printed across the back of the box. One parent dialed the number to investigate and was horrified when she realized the number she dialed was for an adult sex line. Watch the video for the full story.

Use promo code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

