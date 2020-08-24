https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dnc-platform-vote-division/2020/08/24/id/983697

In a sign of the sharp division among Democrats that the party’s national convention tried to paper over, it has been revealed a total of 1,069 delegates voted not to approve the party’s platform and 87 abstained, while 3,562 approved it, Fox News reported Monday.

Democratic National Committee (DNC) officials announced last Tuesday the platform had passed but, even after news organizations asked for the exact results of the vote, did not provide them for nearly a week.

The numbers were only released, apparently, after continued pressure from delegates pledged to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with a Sanders convention delegate telling Fox News: “We were upset. There was pushback. There were emails and phone calls.”

While Sanders said he would back the final platform document, hundreds of his delegates had delcared before the convention they would vote against it as part of a symbolic protest.

Progressive Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who was a Sanders campaign national co-chair, was one of those who did not support the platform.

“The premise of our nation is every person has dignity,” Khanna told Fox News. “Our healthcare should not depend on what job you have or whether you are employed. During this pandemic, we need to commit to extending Medicare to every American. This has been part of our platform since 1980 and should be part of it again.”

