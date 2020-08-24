http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qk-OB6P5IYU/

Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump, slammed the Chinese Communist Party during his address on the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday.

He recalled that before the coronavirus emerged from Wuhan, China, the American economy had been doing historically well under Trump:

Just a few short months ago, we were seeing the American dream become a reality for more of our citizens than ever before. The greatest prolonged economic expansion in American history. The lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years. The lowest ever unemployment rates for black Americans, Hispanic Americans, women, and pretty much every other demographic group. And then, courtesy of the Chinese Communist Party, the virus struck.

Trump Jr. reminded viewers that his father quickly took action and shut down travel from China, as Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden and other Democrats criticized him for it.

“Joe Biden and his Democrat allies called my father a racist and xenophobe for doing it. They put political correctness ahead of the safety and security of the American people,” he said.

Trump Jr. also noted that the U.S. Intelligence Community recently assessed that the Chinese Communist Party backs Biden as president.

He argued it was because Biden has backed the “worst trade deals” such as the North American Free Trade Agreement and the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“They know he’ll weaken us both economically and on the world stage,” he said.

