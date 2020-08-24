https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/eric-trump-biden-total-pushover-communist-china-and-giant-relief?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Eric Trump, a top Trump Organization executive, on Tuesday night called Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden a “total pushover for Communist China and someone who would be a giant relief for terrorists.”

“Most politicians spend their entire careers in Washington, D.C., and get absolutely nothing accomplished. For example: Joe Biden. Joe Biden is a politician who has been in government for 47 years,” Trump said during his speech at the Republican National Convention.

“He is a career politician who has never signed the front of a check and does not know the slightest thing about the American worker or the American business – the engine which fuels the greatest economy the world has ever known,” he also said about Biden.

Trump referred to Biden as a politician “who has been a total pushover for Communist China and someone who would be a giant relief for terrorists who have now spent years running, hiding, and being taken out by the most talented military known to man.”

Trump said Biden would raise taxes, stop border wall construction and “give amnesty and healthcare to all illegal immigrants.”

“My father, on the other hand, delivered the largest tax cuts in American history – knows if you do not have a border, you do not have a country and will always support law enforcement and your right to keep and bear arms,” he said.

Trump said it was the American spirit that “defeated fascism” and communism in the past.

“In 68 days, it will defeat the empty, oppressive, and radical views of the extreme left,” he said.

Trump emphasized that his father is fighting for “voiceless, shamed, censored and canceled” Americans.

“To the law enforcement officer who is being attacked, betrayed and whose job they are trying to make extinct – my father will fight for you,” he said. “To all houses of worship and to all people of faith, stripped of our religious freedoms and religious liberties – my father will fight for you.”

Trump also said his father is fighting in office for mothers, fathers, veterans, coal miners and all American workers. He argued that the president is offering a completely different worldview compared to the Democratic Party.

“In the view of the radical Democrats, America is the source of the world’s problems,” he said. “As a result, they believe the only path forward is to erase history and forget the past. They want to destroy the monuments of our forefathers.”

Trump continued, “They want to disrespect our National Anthem by taking a knee, while our armed forces lay down their lives every day to protect our freedom.”

Trump also shared a direct message for his father: “I am proud of what you are doing for this country. I am proud to show my children what their grandfather is fighting for. I am proud to watch you give them hell. Never stop.”

