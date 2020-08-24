https://nypost.com/2020/08/23/jets-had-10-false-positive-covid-19-tests-amid-nfl-fiasco/

The realities of a COVID-19 outbreak hit the Jets on Saturday night when their virtual team meeting was interrupted with the news that 10 members of the Jets organization had tested positive. All of the tests ended up being false positives, but for a few hours the Jets went into the mode they would enter if there was an actual outbreak.

It turned out the Jets were one of several NFL teams that were affected by a testing problem at a New Jersey lab used by the NFL. Some teams were forced to cancel or push back practices on Sunday and it has now raised the question of what if this happens the day of a regular-season game.

With the Jets, coach Adam Gase said he was informed during their virtual team meeting. Players were not at their training center at the time. The Jets immediately closed their building and canceled their walkthrough on Saturday night. Subsequent tests on all of the people who tested positive came back negative. The Jets were cleared to practice on Sunday and went through their normal practice.

“We had just started our squad meeting. I was informed of it,” Gase said. “Everything happened really fast as far as what was being told to us. Our guys did a great job as far as getting in touch with the league office, following all the right protocols, making sure we were doing all the right things. Our guys, they jumped on it quick, as soon as we found out.”

The Jets had to inform the players and staff members who tested positive to quarantine until they got clarity from the league.

“The guys who were told did a good job of quarantining themselves or if they went home, making sure they followed the direction of our doctors and our training staff, which was encouraging to see that our guys reacted the right way,” Gase said.

The Jets did not find out until early Sunday morning that they could practice. Gase spent Saturday night coming up with contingency plans.

“I trust our doctors to give me the right information, tell me what I need to do as far as my part of the job,” Gase said, “try to be very flexible and understanding that what if I would have lost a practice today, how would I have handled that, what do I have to move. That was what I spent most of my night trying to figure out last night was, ‘OK, if we lose tomorrow’s practice, what’s our schedule?’ You’re putting together a schedule that might not happen. It’s not a fun way to go through the night. You have all this stuff already prepared. You’re just trying to figure out what’s the next steps.”

False positives are a major concern around the NFL. If this happens on a regular-season weekend, games could be affected.

“I don’t want to look too far ahead,” Gase said of the regular-season scenario. “I would say that it’s probably better that it happened now than in three weeks. I’m realistic in the thought that it’s such an unknown. Everything is so day-to-day right now and understanding things can change very quickly. We’ve got to be able to adjust.”

Jets linebacker Avery Williamson said it’s hard not to think about false positives possibly causing players to miss games.

“It’s kind of crazy, you know,” Williamson said. “Just thinking like what if it happens before a game or something? This could happen to any team. It’s crazy. You don’t know what’s going on. There’s nothing you can really do. If somebody has it and you don’t know it and you’re practicing against them and stuff. … I mean, I just hope that we can stay as clean as possible. I hope that it stays just false positives.”

