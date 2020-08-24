https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jeff-flake-republicans-biden-campaign/2020/08/24/id/983581

Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake has joined more than two dozen former GOP lawmakers for a “Republicans for Biden” effort being launched Monday by the campaign for Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden in hopes of attracting more Republican supporters.

The announcement is coming out as the Republican National Convention launches to formally nominate President Donald Trump for a second term, reports Fox News. Flake has opposed Trump for some time, including writing an opinion piece for The Washington Post urging fellow Republican lawmakers to oppose Trump and save their souls, but until now, he has not formally endorsed Biden.

Former Sens. Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire — who is now an independent — and John Warner of Virginia have already said they back Biden. They are joined on the list by former GOP Reps. Steve Bartlett, Texas; Bill Clinger, Pennsylvania; Tom Coleman, Missouri; Charlie Dent, Pennsylvania; Charles Djou, Hawaii; Mickey Edwards, Oklahoma; Wayne Gilchrest, Maryland; Jim Greenwood, Pennsylvania; Bob Inglis, South Carolina; Jim Kolbe, Arizona; Steve Kuykendall, California; Ray LaHood, Illinois; Jim Leach, Iowa; Connie Morella, Maryland; Mike Parker, Mississippi; Jack Quinn, New York; Claudine Schneider, Rhode Island; Chris Shays, Connecticut; Peter Smith, Vermont; Alan Steelman, Texas; Bill Whitehurst, Virginia; Dick Zimmer, New Jersey; and Jim Walsh of New York.

Their endorsements are a “strong rebuke” of Trump and his administration, an unnamed Biden campaign official told Fox News, as they “cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden.”

Flake is expected to offer remarks Monday afternoon about his Biden endorsement, the official said.

Last week’s Democratic National Convention featured comments from several former GOP officials, including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Rep. Susan Molinari of New York, and former Republican New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

