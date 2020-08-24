https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/experts-say-biden-child-care-plan-targets-stay-home-parents/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Joe Biden’s child care plan would put stay-at-home parents at a disadvantage, conservative scholars say.

Child care is “infrastructure for families,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said in touting Biden’s plan Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention.

The Democratic presidential nominee’s child care plan would create such an infrastructure by providing free universal preschool to young children and providing tax credits to employers for constructing on-site child care facilities. Biden’s plan is intended to address both the short-term problems with child care created by the coronavirus and the long-term ones related to the affordability of quality child care.

