CLAIM: At the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Monday evening, Dr. G.E. Ghali said President Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” is helping accelerate a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus.

VERDICT: True. Trump’s effort in providing billions in federal funds to quickly develop a coronavirus vaccine could produce one by the end of the year.

“A prompt response led by President Trump cleared away the red tape that usually makes drug approvals a long and drawn-out process,” Ghali said. “By harnessing the resources of the federal government and the private sector, President Trump’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ is accelerating the testing, supply, development and distribution of therapeutics, diagnostics, and very shortly, effective vaccines to counter COVID-19.”

In May, Trump created Operation Warp Speed to partner with pharmaceutical corporations in researching, developing, and administering a vaccine for the coronavirus at a record pace.

Already, the federal investment has meant that two vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer are in Phase Three of their testing trials. Pfizer executives say their vaccine will be ready for regulatory review by October.

Other vaccines by Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, AstraZeneca, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are also in Phase One and Phase Two stages.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

