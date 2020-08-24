https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fake-news-unglued-cnns-brian-stelter-wants-media-rudely-interrupt-gop-convention-speakers-video/

CNN’s Sunday Show host Brian Stelter went on Sunday and attacked Republicans before their convention even started.

Stelter, a committed CNN liberal, praised the DNC Convention last week where speakers were “largely accurate.” This was after after an entire week of deluded people who believe Europe is to blame for the China virus, the Black Lives Matter riots are “mostly peaceful” and Governor Andrew Cuomo is a hero for his handling of the coronavirus!

Brian Stelter: At the RNC Convention starting Monday we can expect a grievance convention where speakers will rant and rave against the media. We know that there are going to be right-wing celebrities, speaking at this virtual or partially in person convention. I think we can expect sadly misinformation about voting which is going to put news outlets in tough positions about when to interrupt, when to fact-check and how. There’s also going to probably be headlines about COVID-19 and safety concerns… There are discussions in news rooms about how to handle what is likely to be a stream of lying.

