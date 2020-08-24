https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/parkland-rnc-convention-republican-democrat/2020/08/24/id/983713

The father of a child who was killed during the shooting spree at Stoneman Douglas High School on Monday said the restorative justice policy instituted by former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden was responsible for his daughter’s death.

“Far-left Democrats in our school district made this shooting possible because they implemented something they called restorative justice,” Andrew Pollack said at the Republican National Convention. “It’s tough to understand how much Mr. Biden understands what happened at Parkland. He’s campaigned bringing back restorative justice.”

Meadow Pollack was one of 14 students shot to death by Nikolas Cruz in 2018.

Pollack blames a culture of leniency that failed to hold Cruz accountable for transgressions that occurred before the shooting and said “far-left Democrats” implemented a policy designed to reduce school suspensions that he says blames teachers for student failures.

“Mr. Biden may not know when my daughter was murdered, but I do. February 14th, 2018. Mr. Biden may not know that these policies make shootings more likely, but I do. Mr. Biden may not know who was vice president that day, but I do. It wasn’t Joe Biden, it was Mike Pence, thank God,” Pollack said.

“And I know who the president was too, it wasn’t Barack Obama, it was President Donald J. Trump. And he took action. I truly believe the safety of our kids depends on whether this man is re-elected,” Pollack said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

