As the nation turned its eyes to the stage of the Republican National Convention on Monday night, Fox News’ live coverage was notably inconsistent.

“Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN,” Trump campaign Digital & Data Senior Advisor Brad Parscale tweeted just before 9:00 PM on the opening night of the Republican National Convention. “Unbelievable.” He was not alone.

Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews — Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 25, 2020

As the evening continued, social media lit up with questions and criticism regarding the outlet’s broadcasting choices. NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur posted a screenshot showing Fox cutting away from live coverage:

Fox News has cut away from the Republican convention. pic.twitter.com/VauD1J2ZEN — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 25, 2020

NBC News’s Josh Lederman also noted Fox cut away during RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel’s speech:

Fox cuts away from the RNC in the middle of @GOPChairwoman McDaniel’s speech — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) August 25, 2020

Others noted Fox News was not covering the speeches from the convention in full:

And…Fox News dropped the feed of the #RNC2020. Who gives a crap what Sean Hannity has to say right now? #PatheticFoxNews — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 25, 2020

Fox News cut away from the RNC as soon as Charlie Kirk started talking pic.twitter.com/SVgFarOnxL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2020

MSNBC carrying Charlie Kirk live but Fox News decides to cut to Sen Kennedy — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 25, 2020

Interestingly @MSNBC is playing all of the #GOPConvention thus far with out side distractions. @FoxNews in contrast is playing ‘other’ programming while the convention itself is relegated to a small little box on the side of the screen. At least so far. — Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) August 25, 2020

Mark Dice noted that Fox News continued to cut away from speakers at the RNC throughout the night to talk to guests and panelists:

A Black Democrat is speaking at the RNC, endorsing Trump, but Fox News has Lindsay Graham talking with Hannity. #Pathetic. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 25, 2020

Fox News is only cable network not airing the RNC speech of a business man who fled Cuba years ago and is warning against the dangers of Communism and the Democrat Party embracing it. pic.twitter.com/fBsSILiAdR — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 25, 2020

