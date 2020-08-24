https://www.dailywire.com/news/gaetz-democrats-will-disarm-you-empty-the-prisons-lock-you-in-your-home-and-invite-ms-13-to-live-nextdoor

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slammed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday during the first night of the Republican National Convention, saying that if Biden wins that it America will be a horror movie.

“Settle for Biden – that’s the hashtag promoted by AOC and the socialists,” Gaetz said. “And they will settle because they know it’ll be like Weekend at Bernie’s—and they’ll be pulling the strings.”

“But instead of a comedy, it’s a horror movie. They’ll disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home, and invite MS-13 to live next door. And the defunded police aren’t on their way,” Gaetz continued. “It’s the only kind of movie they’re making in Hollywood nowadays – that’s if the lights even stay on in California anymore.”

“By the way, America shouldn’t be giving any more power to the junior senator of a state that can’t even keep its power grid running.”

Gaetz also took a shot at Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), saying, “At the Democratic Convention they promise that they’ll stop the madness.”

WATCH:

.@mattgaetz: “I’m speaking to you from an auditorium emptier than Joe Biden’s daily schedule.” pic.twitter.com/d98wsWjLE8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 25, 2020

TRANSCRIPT:

I’m speaking from an auditorium emptier than Joe Biden’s Daily Schedule. But we are a nation of full hearts – and clear minds. We see the choice clearly: Strength or weakness. Energy or confusion. Success or failure. And Biden knows failure. His own Defense Secretary said, “Biden has been wrong on every major foreign policy and national security decision for nearly four decades.” He believes in war without winning, war without end. President Trump doesn’t want us in distant deserts. He wants to fight to save America here and now. Settle for Biden – that’s the hashtag promoted by AOC and the socialists. And they will settle because they know it’ll be like Weekend at Bernie’s—and they’ll be pulling the strings. But instead of a comedy, it’s a horror movie. They’ll disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home, and invite MS-13 to live next door. And the defunded police aren’t on their way. It’s the only kind of movie they’re making in Hollywood nowadays – that’s if the lights even stay on in California anymore. By the way, America shouldn’t be giving any more power to the junior senator of a state that can’t even keep its power grid running. At the Democratic Convention they promise that they’ll stop the madness. But we didn’t start the fire. And weakness in the White House won’t stop it. So what do we do? How about not settling for violence in our neighborhoods or at our border? Not settling for second-best to cheating China? And not settling for another round of bad decisions by basement-dwelling Joe Biden? Americans don’t settle. We advance. We don’t live in basements. We explore the frontier, the horizon, and the stars. Donald Trump is a builder — a visionary. The mind is as powerful as any brick and mortar. Americans have always understood this. Because we have always been builders. My great grandfather was a railroad man. In Florida, we watch rockets routinely send our brightest beyond the heavens. China can keep making cheap plastic. But we have the ideas. And we will keep making the future. I don’t laugh when I hear the tagline for Space Force – that sometimes your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet – because I know there are Americans ready to go anywhere in the universe with our flag and our hope. America is the greatest country that has ever existed. Don’t let any celebrity, athlete or politician tell you otherwise. President Trump sometimes raises his voice – and a ruckus. He knows that’s what it takes to raise an army of patriots who love America and will protect her. America is not just an idea or a constitution, it is our home. We must protect our home with unbreakable Made-in-America Strength – strength I see every day in President Donald Trump.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

