Gen Xers Decide To Split Off From Rest Of Society And Form A Utopia That’s All Relaxed And Cool And, You Know, Whatever

U.S.—Generation X has finally had enough. The longsuffering generation has always been stuck between the Boomers, who ruined everything, and the awful, self-centered Millennials, and now they’re also being plagued by the Cancel Culture-loving Gen Z proto-nazis. So Gen X has finally decided to do the sensible thing and split off from the rest of society and make a utopia that will be all relaxed and chill and not get worked up over everything.

“So I said, ‘Hey guys, I don’t want to make a big deal out of it, but want to make our own country?’” said Spencer Goodman, one of the organizers. “And all the other Gen Xers kind of shrugged and said, ‘Whatever.’ Which is exactly the energy we want.”

In this new nation — in the midwest or wherever they can find some land — only people from Generation X will be allowed. There will be no more screaming about daily outrages, as everyone is just going to be chill and maybe listen to some Nirvana while they “do their jobs or whatever.” As for the ideology of the new country, they say any politics are fine as long as “no one gets all worked up about it.”

This relaxed utopia is already said to be a million times better than the constant shrieking of regular society, the inhabitants themselves describing it as, “Eh, it’s okay.”

