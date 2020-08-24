https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rudy-giuliani-left-wing-democrats-bernie-sanders/2020/08/24/id/983588

If Joe Biden wins the presidential election, the United States is “headed for a very left administration” no matter which side of the Democratic Party he follows, President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani argued Monday.

“Joe Biden’s agenda is going to be whatever he thinks the majority of his party wants,” the former New York City mayor said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “He goes to the place where the most yelling and screaming is done. If you listen to his speeches, you wonder if he can make a rational decision … it is going to be off the cliff or just on the cliff, one or the other.”

Further, Giuliani said, there is not much distance between what Biden wants on healthcare and what Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wants.

“We are going to have Obamacare plus under Biden, or we are going to have Bernie’s [Medicare for All],” said Giuliani. “A lot of it is going to have to do with the Congress that he gets. If he gets a liberal Congress, you know he will go in that direction. Plus, when he says that thing about the police, he is not going to defund the police? He doesn’t get questioned, because the reporters are corrupt and don’t ask him the follow-up question.”

Giuliani said he’ll deliver his speech for the Republican National Convention Thursday, and he’ll be speaking about crime and what a Biden-run America will mean, “which would be Portland, New York, Chicago, all those Democrat cities out of control.”

But a “Trump America” will be “very much like we had right before the pandemic,” said Giuliani. “He is going to talk in detail about how he wants to lower taxes. How he wants to continue to streamline regulations, particularly in light of the pandemic and what it’s done … Joe Biden who has never had a job who basically, you know, made his money off the government and his family getting money for his office or Donald Trump, who has shown that he is able to convert his business genius into being one of our best presidents.”

