Former ESPN journalist Jemele Hill sparked outrage over the weekend when she tweeted that the United States was “nearly as bad as Nazi Germany.”

“Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, ‘Caste,’ and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are. Can’t encourage you enough to read this masterpiece,” Hill wrote on Twitter.

Just in case you were of the opinion that Hill stopped there, how wrong you are. In fact, she doubled down on her controversial claim by adding that the Nazis “learned their systems of genocide by watching America, and studying our history of racialized slavery, and great knack for racial terrorism.”

On the radio program Monday, Glenn Beck had an eye-opening history lesson for the former sports journalist. While it is true the Nazis did learn some horrific ideas from America, such as the inhumane beliefs and practices of eugenics, these concepts came primarily from Progressive Era leaders, including President Woodrow Wilson, Edward Bernays, Margaret Sanger, and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

“Let me set the record straight for Jamele, who I’m sure is a deep, deep … scholar on the issue. The Nazis, you’re right, did learn from America,” Glenn said. “Except … they got that from the progressives, Southern Democrats, and even the Klan.”

Watch the video below to hear Glenn break down the historical details you won’t hear from liberal journalists like Jemele Hill:

