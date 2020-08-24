https://hannity.com/media-room/going-postal-pelosi-explodes-says-republicans-enemies-of-the-state-for-tampering-with-postal-system/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi launched into an unhinged anti-Republican tirade Monday afternoon; accusing GOP lawmakers of acting like “enemies of the state” due to her party’s latest conspiracy theory regarding the Postal Service.

“Sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress. Let’s just get out there, mobilize, organize, and not let the President deter anybody from voting,” said Pelosi.

“They’re doing everything they can to suppress the vote, scare people by intimidation, diminish the role of the Postal system in all of this, it’s really shameful, enemies of the state,” she added.

.@SpeakerPelosi says that President Trump and Republicans in Congress have become “domestic enemies to our voting system” and “enemies of the state.” pic.twitter.com/0Ix8mCt77j — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 24, 2020

Watch Pelosi’s vicious comments above.

