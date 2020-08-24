https://babylonbee.com/news/goodyear-announces-it-will-only-sell-tires-for-left-side-of-car/

AKRON, OH—Drivers who get their vehicles serviced at Goodyear will now only be able to get tires for one side of their cars. The company announced this week it will only be selling tires for the left side of cars that come into its shops for service.

The company acknowledged this may create an inconvenience for its customers, but has already begun the process of making the change in all of its locations around the country.

“Customers have lots of options for places to get tires for the other side of the car,” said Goodyear Chairman and CEO Rich Kramer. “It may not be popular, but we felt this was a stand we needed to take.”

The company’s exclusion applies to Service as well as Sales. Technicians may rotate the two tires on the driver’s side, but may not do any work on the other side of the vehicle.

“Often, the driver is the only passenger in the car, so tires on that side get a lot more wear,” Kramer clarified. “So focusing on those two just makes sense. By the way, we want to emphasize that this is not a political decision and that we are in no way giving special treatment to one side of the vehicle.”

Also, if you come in with four tires, Goodyear will scream and destroy your right-side tires, free of charge.

Breaking: PayPal Now Available Many of you told us you wouldn’t subscribe until we offered PayPal as a payment option. You apparently weren’t bluffing, so we finally caved and added PayPal. Now — like the unbeliever faced with God’s invisible qualities displayed in nature — you are without excuse.

Previous Article Gen Xers Decide To Split Off From Rest Of Society And Form A Utopia That’s All Relaxed And Cool And, You Know, Whatever

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

