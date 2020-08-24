https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/gop-congressional-candidate-throws-guauntlet-failed-democrats-amazing-rnc-speech-video/

Kimberly Klacik is a young black woman running for Congress in Maryland and you are going to hear a lot about her in the very near future.

Klacik is smart, and a very pretty woman. She also has natural instincts for politics, as this new campaign ad shows.

Last week Kim Klacik released a video that quickly went viral. It made Kim an immediate star!

The video has 11.4 million views!

Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

On Monday night Kim Klacik delivered a follow-up to her campaign commercial.

Kim threw down the gauntlet to Democrats!

Black voters will no longer be used and abused by the Democrat Party.

[embedded content]