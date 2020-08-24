https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/gop-congressional-candidate-throws-guauntlet-failed-democrats-amazing-rnc-speech-video/

Kimberly Klacik is a young black woman running for Congress in Maryland and you are going to hear a lot about her in the very near future.

Klacik is smart, and a very pretty woman. She also has natural instincts for politics, as this new campaign ad shows.

Last week Kim Klacik released a video that quickly went viral. It made Kim an immediate star!
The video has 11.4 million views!

On Monday night Kim Klacik delivered a follow-up to her campaign commercial.
Kim threw down the gauntlet to Democrats!
Black voters will no longer be used and abused by the Democrat Party.

[embedded content]
