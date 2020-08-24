http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1JRzL8lNUUU/

Republican Maryland congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik on Monday previewed her upcoming speech at the RNC.

In an interview with FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Klacik said she intends to stress how Republicans cannot write off cities like Baltimore, which she noted in a now-viral ad is struggling from being controlled by Democrats for over 50 years, and that leaders need to go into inner cities and “offer real results.”

“We can’t write-off these cities. A lot of people think that in the inner city people vote down-ballot for Democrats, but you know, they don’t really have any options that come into play,” Klacik advised. “I’ve asked people all the time, you know, ‘What do we have to do to make you vote for Republican or at least consider us?’ And they always say, you know, ‘You’re the first Republican I’ve ever met.’ And so that part is in my speech. You know, I’m going to be talking about how we have to go into these communities, roll up our sleeves, and offer real results.”

“I am going to talk about law and order. I’m going to talk about the importance of opportunity zones within the inner cities, which President Trump has on his agenda. There’s a lot of things to offer, and Baltimore city desperately needs career opportunities. I talk about what we went through during the lockdown, the pandemic lockdown, how we had to rely on other countries for PPE. You know, in Baltimore city, we have the largest second-largest port in the country. We can bring that billion-dollar medical equipment industry into the U.S., and why not back into Baltimore?”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

