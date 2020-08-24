https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/aug/24/matt-gaetz-says-election-choice-between-success-or/

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, stressed Monday that the November election is a choice between success or failure during his speech at the Republican National Convention.

The ally of President Trump told Americans that Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden “knows failure.”

“His own Defense Secretary said, ‘Biden has been wrong on every major foreign policy and national security decision for nearly four decades,’” Mr. Gaetz recalled, saying Mr. Biden supports “war without winning, war without end.”

Critics of Mr. Biden’s foreign policy have noted he was against President Obama’s order to have Navy SEAL Team 6 go into a compound and kill Osama bin Laden, the former al-Qaeda leader.

“President Trump doesn’t want us in distant deserts. He wants to fight to save America here and now,” Mr. Gaetz said.

