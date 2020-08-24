http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dyKHl-yURhg/

The raging cartel violence in Mexico continues to reach new heights of brutality as gunmen fighting for drug production and transportation territories in Michoacán try to intimidate each other. A recent video depicts gunmen cutting the heart out of a rival and eating it raw.

Gunmen from Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion can be seen holding a rival down as they slice open his chest. They rip out his heart and bite pieces.

@IldefonsoOrtiz

SICARIOS CJNG LE SACAN EL CORAZÓN A SICARIO DE TEPALCATEPEC.. El siguiente video es muy fuerte se recomienda no verlo si es sensible a la extrema violencia, Video de Cartel Jalisco saca el corazón de un integrante de Carteles Unidos de Tepalcatepec pic.twitter.com/U5wihiOF6D — Unidad De Inteligencia Ciudadana (@UnidadDeInteli1) August 22, 2020

The gruesome execution is the latest in a long series of gory videos that have come from the western coast of Mexico as regional cartel factions and groups allied with La Familia Michoacana and Los Viagras, calling themselves Carteles Unidos, fight against the CJNG. In recent days, the rivals clashed in and around Tepalcatepec. The area is a prime drug staging spot for transportation from the coast to other parts of Mexico and eventually the U.S.

In the aftermath of those battles, factions film and execute their prisoners to spread the contents across social media platforms.

The escalation of violence in Michoacán continues to be a thorn on the side of Mexico City as security conditions fail to improve.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

