Disgusting opportunist and fake friend Stephanie Wolkoff is coming out with a new book on beautiful Melania Trump.

What happened to integrity in our society?

Wolkoff secretly taped her conversations with Melania as her senior advisor in the White House.

And now she is publishing a book with the dirt she collected on her former friend.

Yashar Ali says Melania dissed on Trump’s kids — which is something many mothers do.

What a horrible friend.

