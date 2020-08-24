https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/gross-former-first-lady-confidante-stephanie-wolkoff-secretly-taped-conversations-melanie-trump-writing-book/

Disgusting opportunist and fake friend Stephanie Wolkoff is coming out with a new book on beautiful Melania Trump.

What happened to integrity in our society?

Wolkoff secretly taped her conversations with Melania as her senior advisor in the White House.

And now she is publishing a book with the dirt she collected on her former friend.

Yashar Ali says Melania dissed on Trump’s kids — which is something many mothers do.

What a horrible friend.

2. In her book, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff quotes the First Lady making disparaging remarks about Ivanka Trump and some of the president’s other adult children. She even makes some negative remarks about her husband, President Trump. https://t.co/XV45pvQkX6 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 24, 2020

4. I’m told that Wolkoff says in her book that most of Mrs. Trump’s disparaging comments about the Trump family were reserved for Ivanka Trump. Again, multiple sources confirmed to me that Wolkoff taped some of her conversations with the first ladyhttps://t.co/XV45pvQkX6 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 24, 2020

5. Wolkoff’s book comes out next Tuesday and is entitled “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.” Wolkoff was friends with the First Lady for over a decade before they had a falling out over the Inaugural Committee https://t.co/4Dcrq29lod — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 24, 2020

