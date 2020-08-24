https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/24/gross-janice-dean-blasts-gov-andrew-cuomo-for-profiting-off-the-deaths-of-our-family-while-trying-to-rewrite-history-and-shares-a-shameless-example-of-how/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a forthcoming book that’s a “how I did it” of sorts in which he pretends that the high praise he’s received from the media and others is actually true. Cuomo has gotten some help from political pals when it comes to trying to boost sales, and that prompted Janice Dean to again unloaded on the governor:

The governor is profiting off the deaths of our family while trying to rewrite history. https://t.co/PZEsYPB4j9 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 24, 2020

Dean also said Cuomo should have written something else before doing the book:

Gross. Maybe @NYGovCuomo should write a few thousand condolence cards first. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 24, 2020

Cuomo and his administration were too busy writing a report after their “investigation” that cleared the governor of responsibility for all the nursing home deaths.

Cuomo is literally a ghoul — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) August 24, 2020

This is truly despicable. You know how shameless publishing is – it only cares about the bottom line – but this is beyond the pale. https://t.co/4PnKkrp9MY — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) August 24, 2020

Agree. This is disgusting. Rewriting history. March 25th executive order is still out there for all to see. — khyndman (@nykathyhy) August 24, 2020

Yet he lectures about not putting profit above lives when it comes to opening small businesses. Huh. — PinkAboutIt ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@Pink_About_it) August 24, 2020

5 Democrat govs. 50K deaths. Almost half total amount. Something doesn’t smell good. — Anna Teresa Arnold (@HomerWhite) August 24, 2020

And yet the media continue to help the Dems distract everybody by pointing to Republican governors.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

