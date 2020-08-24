https://www.westernjournal.com/hbo-comedian-insults-city-mayor-responds-renaming-sewage-plant-full-crap-just-like/

On Saturday, the mayor of Danbury, Connecticut, fired back at a left-wing comedian who had blasted the city on his talk show a week earlier.

John Oliver, the British host of HBO’s political comedy show “Last Week Tonight,” spent half a minute attacking Danbury in an expletive-filled rant Aug. 16.

In a comedic video of his own, Mayor Mark Boughton gave Oliver a taste of his own medicine by announcing that the city’s sewage center would be renamed the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant.

Although Oliver was clearly joking — at least to some degree — his insults toward the city didn’t seem to have much of a punchline.

“If you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury because, and this is true, f— Danbury,” he said.

TRENDING: Democratic Senator Caught Making Vulgar Outburst During Live Hearing

“From its charming Railway Museum to its historic Hearthstone Castle, Danbury, Connecticut, can eat my whole a–,” Oliver said.

“I know exactly three things about Danbury: USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry, and if you’re from there, you’ve got a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver, children included, f— you.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

The response from Boughton, however, was much more in line with the type of comedic sketches you might see on a show like “Saturday Night Live” (in the days before that show became another political tool of the Democrat Party, of course).

After briefly summarizing Oliver’s words, the Republican mayor agreed that the Railway Museum, Hearthstone Castle and the USA Today No. 2 ranking were all noteworthy.

Boughton then shared a new addition to the list.

“Today, I’m proud to announce our fourth point of interest. Behind me, you’ll see the City of Danbury Sewer Plant, and we’re going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” the mayor proclaimed.

“Why? Because it’s full of crap, just like you John.”

RELATED: Suspect Awaiting Trial Found Dead in His Cell, Officials Point to His Prison-Issued Mask

Progressives typically see conservatives as an assortment of pearl-clutching nobodies who can’t take a joke.

Danbury’s mayor, however, proved that Republicans can give as good as they get.

Instead of releasing a statement denouncing Oliver’s words, Boughton met Oliver in his own arena — comedy.

Ok, I didn’t vote for you, but I must admit that you can make me laugh. Well done! — MA_Native (@MA_NativeCTNY) August 22, 2020

As opposed to Oliver’s expletive-filled rant, Boughton’s video served up a great joke with a nicely timed punchline.

He beat Oliver at his own game.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

