https://www.theepochtimes.com/he-just-got-bricked-officer-apparently-injured-during-wisconsin-riots_3473553.html

An officer responding to riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was apparently knocked out by a brick, according to video footage of unrest on Sunday night.

The police department in Kenosha hasn’t yet responded to a request for comment.

A video posted on Sunday night shows two officers walking around a Kenosha Police Department squad car as fires and fighting could be seen in the background. An officer is then seen suddenly collapsing on the ground.

“He just got bricked,” someone yelled. Others shouted epithets at the police officers.

“Officer down,” police officers were heard saying on the scanner, reported The Journal Times. It also said that Molotov cocktails were thrown amid reports of property damage, looting, and arson attacks.

It was not clear if the injured officer was from Kenosha police or another law enforcement agency brought in to deal with the riots. Police have not provided an update on the officer’s condition, although the video showed other officers rushing over to drag him to safety.

Hundreds of demonstrators went on the streets in Kenosha, located about 40 miles south from Milwaukee, after a black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by an officer in the city.

A man on a bike rides past a city truck on fire outside the Kenosha County Courthouse during unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 23, 2020. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY via Reuters)

Rioters smash windows at the Kenosha County Administration Building during unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 23, 2020. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY via Reuters)

Video footage also shows that a car dealership was torched amid the unrest.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, on Sunday night condemned the incident in which Blake was “shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight.”

“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” he wrote.

“We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country,” the Wisconsin Democrat continued. “In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

He didn’t make any mention of the riots and arson attacks in Kenosha.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

