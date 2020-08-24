https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/24/the-perfect-match-richard-spencer-yes-that-guy-says-hes-team-biden-and-democrats-all-the-way-now-they-can-have-him/

Welp, we know Democrats have always been the real party of racism and white supremacy in this country …

Ahem.

I plan to vote for Biden and a straight democratic ticket. It’s not based on “accelerationism” or anything like that; the liberals are clearly more competent people. — Richard 🦁 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) August 23, 2020

Alrighty then.

And they can have him.

More competent people? Biden still thinks he’s running for the Senate and Kamala got her first job by … well, we all know how she got her first job. But sure, they’re more competent.

I’ve seen no evidence of this. They couldn’t even conduct a proper coup on the president. It just blew up in their faces. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) August 24, 2020

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA!

Ukraine?

Detroit. Chicago. Baltimore. D.C. Portland. Seattle. San Francisco. LA. New York City. Minneapolis. Etc. Competence is not the word most people would use. — Today in Danistan (@RealDanLee) August 24, 2020

Sh*thole is likely the word most people would use.

Another descriptor would be, ‘Democrat-run.’

Then you ain’t black.

That’s a keeper, Joe. Way to go.

Sabotage by someone wanting to disrupt Biden’s campaign or accepting that Trump and Co. is utterly incompetent? — 🇺🇸 Michael VanD 🇺🇸 (@stmike321) August 24, 2020

It’s all A PLOT.

Or, and hear us out, maybe Biden’s opinions on race over the past fifty years appeal to Spencer. Not to mention Trump has done more for the black community during his first term than Obama managed to do in both of his.

He’s following his own kind. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) August 24, 2020

Just spitballin’

***

Related:

Whole new LEVEL of dumb: Richard Grenell DROPS Jemele Hill in just 1 tweet for claiming the U.S. is as bad as Nazi Germany

‘Yes DEAR, whatever you say’: William Shatner continues to battle horde of SJW hyenas using ‘CIS white man’ as a slur against him

REEE! This WOMAN! Ana Navarro RAGING because FLOTUS made the Rose Garden accessible does NOT end well for her, like at all

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

