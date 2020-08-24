https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/clinton-says-biden-should-not-concede-under-any-circumstances-predicts?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances” because she predicts that the election results will “drag out” and Biden will emerge the victor.

Clinton, the former First Lady and former New York senator who scored the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination but lost the general election to Donald Trump, made the remarks during an interview with her former aide Jennifer Palmieri for the Showtime program The Circus.

When Palmieri asked Clinton how Trump might react to a close election, Clinton claimed “they have a couple of scenarios that they’re looking toward. One is messing up absentee balloting … so that they then get maybe a narrow advantage in the electoral college on election day.”

Clinton remarked that there were “a couple of cases like in Wisconsin where they did everything they could to mess up voting but because courts had ordered absentee ballots to be counted if they were postmarked on election day Democrats actually won some important races there.”

The 2016 presidential runner-up said that the 2020 Democrat presidential candidate “should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is gonna drag out and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”

Mail-in ballots are expected to play a significant role in the 2020 general election during a year in which the nation has faced the protracted COVID-19 pandemic.

