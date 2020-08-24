https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/hillary-clinton-brags-democrats-going-try-steal-election-joe-biden-not-concede-circumstances-video/

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton bragged about how the Democrats are going to try to steal the 2020 election.

Clinton sat down virtually with Jennifer Palmieri and “The Circus” on Showtime and urged the Democrat party to fight like hell until Biden wins the 2020 election.

As always, Hillary Clinton and her crony Jennifer Palmieri were just projecting what the Democrat party is doing and will do onto President Trump.

“If it’s a close election — let’s say Biden ‘wins’ what do you think Trump will do?” Palmieri asked Clinton.

Crooked Hillary suggested Trump and the GOP have a couple of scenarios that they’re looking toward….”Messing up absentee balloting…so they can get a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day.”

“We’ve got to have a massive legal operation, I know the Biden campaign is working on that,” Hillary said. “We have to have poll workers and I urge people who are able to be a poll worker. We have to have our own teams of people to counter the force of intimidation that the Republicans and Trump are going to put outside polling places.”

“At least we know more now about what they’re going to do,” Hillary said using Alinsky style projection.

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is gonna drag out and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch,” she added.

“Eventually win” as in the Democrats will continue to count ballots for weeks after the election until they have enough votes to overcome President Trump just like the Democrats did in Orange County, California in 2018 with ballot harvesting.

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton has some advice for Joe Biden: Don’t concede in a close race. The 2016 nominee sits down with @jmpalmieri and @sho_thecircus to urge Dems to pay close attention to GOP strategy. pic.twitter.com/REwfLf1QjS — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2020

