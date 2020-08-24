https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/hollywood-stars-attending-video-music-awards-state-will-not-subject-new-yorks-14-day-quarantine-mandate/

Hollywood stars traveling to New York City from out of state for the MTV Video Music Awards will have the special privilege of skipping the state’s 14-day quarantine mandate.

Under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s mandate, anyone who travels to New York from any of the 34 ‘high risk’ states must quarantine for 14 days. Violators may be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for 15 days.

“The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and Citywide Events is working in close coordination with the production to ensure guidelines are being followed,” a City Hall spokesperson told the New York Post.

They can “participate in the production of the show,” a spokeswoman for Cuomo said, “but they will only interact with other members of the cast and crew and will quarantine when not working.”

The New York Post reported:

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and many others are set to perform at various outdoor locations “with limited or no audience” on Sunday, Aug. 30. The show’s original location at Barclays Arena was dropped due to COVID-19 concerns. But unlike other travelers, the VMA musicians, singers and dancers won’t have to follow a state rule to quarantine for 14 days if they come to New York from any of 34 states, including California and Florida, with average COVID infection rates exceeding 10 percent. Under an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, anyone who violates the quarantine order is subject to a fine up to $10,000 or up to 15 days in jail. But the state Department of Health has granted the VMAs a semi-exemption to the quarantine rule. To receive the exemption, the VMAs agreed to police itself with “rigorous safety protocols including testing and screening and compliance checks by a special compliance officer.”

It’s not just Hollywood celebs who have been given special privileges to skip mandatory quarantines.

Democrat Mayor of DC Muriel Bowser exempted Democrat lawmakers returning from Rep. John Lewis’s funeral from the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Enjoying your trial of Marxism?

