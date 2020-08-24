https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/24/holy-hot-garbage-showtime-goes-from-soft-core-porn-to-resistance-porn-with-cringe-filled-ode-to-james-comey/

If Donald Trump loses the election in November, be sure to give all the credit to whom it’s due: Showtime.

Because we’re not sure there’s ever been a stronger case against Trump than this:

You thought actual James Comey was stunning and brave? Wait’ll you see the fictionalized version.

It’s about time a major network gave James Comey a chance to explain his side of the story. We just haven’t had that, you know?

That about sums up “The Comey Rule,” yeah.

Heh.

A logical progression if you think about it.

But since we’re not total haters, we found something nice to say about “The Comey Rule”:

True story.

