https://thehill.com/homenews/house/513399-house-democrat-to-dejoy-is-your-backup-plan-to-be-pardoned-like-roger-stone

Rep. Jim CooperJim CooperHouse Democrats call on State Department for information on Uighur prisoner Ekpar Asat Pelosi weighing bringing House back from August recess early over USPS issues: reports Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper wins primary MORE (D-Tenn.) suggested during a contentious House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Monday that the changes to Postal Service operations under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoyPostmaster general to reiterate Senate opening statement to House panel McConnell rips Democrats for passing ‘piecemeal postal bill’, ‘ignoring the urgent needs’ of Americans USPS lost Army veteran’s remains, delaying delivery, family says MORE could be considered a violation of laws against intentionally delaying mail delivery.

Cooper, a member of the Blue Dog Coalition with a moderate voting record, noted that it’s a felony for postal workers to delay mail delivery.

“But somehow you can delay all the mail and get away with it?” Cooper asked DeJoy.

Cooper went on to ask if the recent delays in mail delivery amounted to “implicit campaign contributions.”

“All my actions have to do with improving the Postal Service,” DeJoy replied. “Am I the only one in this room that understands that we have a $10 billion a year loss?”

Cooper then asked DeJoy: “Is your backup plan to be pardoned like Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneFive takeaways on Bannon’s indictment Fox’s Kennedy calls on Trump to release tax returns: ‘Stop dragging this out’ Bannon, three others charged with defrauding donors of ‘We Build The Wall’ campaign MORE?”

WHOA: Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN) to the Postmaster General at today’s hearing: “Mr. DeJoy, is your backup plan to be pardoned like Roger Stone?” pic.twitter.com/eL50K7GOnu — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2020

The question drew groans from GOP lawmakers in the room. DeJoy laughed before responding, “I have no comment on that. It’s not worth a comment.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL’s Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: ‘I wish we had listened earlier’ MORE last month commuted the prison sentence of Roger Stone, a longtime confidant and campaign adviser. Stone, who tried to appeal his conviction, was charged in connection with former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE‘s investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

Stone was convicted last year of lying to Congress in its investigation of Russian election interference, as well as witness tampering and obstructing an official proceeding.

Cooper also asked, without providing evidence, if DeJoy had provided bonuses to employees of the logistics company he founded who donated to Trump’s campaign.

“That’s an outrageous claim, sir, and I resent it,” DeJoy said. “The answer is no.”

DeJoy announced last week that he would suspend changes to Postal Service operations until after the elections amid outcry over recent delayed mail deliveries. He said that post office hours would remain intact, overtime would be approved as necessary, mail processing equipment would remain in place and mail processing facilities would remain open.

“While we have had temporary service decline, which should not have happened, we are fixing this,” DeJoy testified on Monday.

DeJoy also testified that he has spoken with people “associated” with the Trump campaign that the president’s attacks on mail-in voting is “not helpful.”

House Democrats passed legislation on Saturday that would prevent the Postal Service from making operational changes that would result in reduced service and provide the agency with $25 billion.

