House Republicans have accused Amazon of discriminating against conservative-leaning groups regarding the retail giant’s charity program.

Fox Business Network reported Monday that Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to ask about AmazonSmile. The platform allows Amazon shoppers to donate to charities, but the list of charities to choose from is managed by the Southern Poverty Law Center — a left-leaning group that conservatives say excludes right-leaning groups.

According to Fox Business, the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies the Family Research Council as a “hate group,” for example. It also excludes other groups from participating in AmazonSmile.

“Amazon actively prevents such conservative groups from participating” in the charity program because of its relationship with the Southern Poverty Law Center, the letter reads.

“The exclusion of these conservative groups from Amazon’s heavily trafficked digital platform leads to less exposure for these groups and fewer opportunities for donations. Amazon’s reliance on the SPLC as a barometer to determine the eligibility of charitable organizations on AmazonSmile serves to discriminate against conservative views.”

